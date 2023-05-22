Janice Nelson-Kroesser

Janice L. (Curtis) Nelson- Kroesser, 70, of Washington, passed away on May 14, 2023. She is the daughter of James and Anita (Ames) Curtis.

Janice grew up in Waldoboro and graduated from Medomak Valley High School in 1970. She married her first husband, Francis Nelson, on Feb. 5, 1971. They lived in Killeen, Texas, and Rockport, before settling down in Washington to raise their family. After 25 years of marriage they divorced.

Later in life, Janice met Ken Kroesser who she loved deeply. They married on Sept. 27, 2000.

Janice’s purpose in life was to help others. Anyone who knew her, knew that she would gladly put the needs of others over her own. Her calling was to assist adults with mental disabilities. She was the administrator of Washington Manor for over 30 years. When Washington Manor was in danger of being shut down, Janice’s concern for the welfare of the residence and employees led her to develop a nonprofit organization that would buy Washington Manor.

Janice was a member of Healing Light Spiritual Church in Etna. She was very devoted to her faith. Janice was a very gifted healer and medium. Whether it was her family, friends, work, or her church, Janice was full of love, compassion, and devotion. She had a positive effect on everyone she met. Janice enjoyed spending time with her family as well as her weekend getaways to her camp in Etna.

Janice is survived by her loving husband and best friend, Kenneth Kroesser; her sons, Chris Nelson and fiance, Jan Boyce, Alan Nelson and wife, Melanie; daughters, Amy Perkins and husband, William, and Megan Nelson; stepsons, Keith Kroesser and wife, Jennifer, Dustin Kroesser and partner, Sarah Simmons, and Devon Kroesser; stepdaughter, Kelley Kroesser; grandchildren, Jo Ann Nelson and Morgan Hernandez, Dakota and Jenna Perkins, Gabriella, Madisyn and Chloe Nelson, Cassie, Sierra, and Koleman Kroesser, Devan Lamar, Sydney Choate, Magnolia St. Germain, Delaney Millett, Livanah Jones; great-grandchildren, Colson, Oliver, Katherine, Wrenly, Kaylie, Kendall, Liam, Hailyn, Owen, and Vada.

She is also survived by brothers, James Curtis and wife, Mary, Matt Cutis, and Luke Curits and partner, Richard Fisher; sisters, Debbie Smith and Jackie Preston and husband, Kendall; and sisters-in-law, Wanda and Brenda Curtis; along with many nieces and nephews. Janice also leaves behind two very special friends, the Rev. Janet Decker and the Rev. Angel Dowling; as well as two grand-cats, Bailey and Finn.

Janice is predeceased by her parents, James and Anita Curtis; brothers, Anthony and Mark Curtis; stepdaughter, Emily Kroesser; and grandson, Christopher Nelson Jr.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Healing Light Spiritual Church of Etna, or any charity of your choice.

A celebration of life will be held at the home of Kenneth and Janice Kroesser on June 3 starting at noon.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit their Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

