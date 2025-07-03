Janice O’Brien died on Dec. 31, 2024 at her home in Chamblee, Ga. surrounded by love and family and listening to piano arrangements of her favorite church hymns. Janice was raised in Brockton, Mass. with her elder brother, James. She obtained her bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts in 1958 and went on to earn a Masters in Library Science from Case Western University.

Janice married and settled with her husband and four children in the Finger Lakes region of New York. She was hired as a reference librarian for the newly established Monroe Community College in 1961 and remained there until her retirement in 1997 when she relocated to Waldoboro and joined Broad Bay Congregational Church.

Janice is survived by her son, Christopher and his wife, Judy; son, Bradford and his wife, Karen; daughter, Katherine and her husband, Robert; and daughter, Mary; along with her brother, James O’Brien Jr.

She is survived by eight grandchildren; two grandchildren-in-law; and one great-grandchild born in the summer before her passing, to her great joy. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews, all of whom gave her much happiness.

A lover of books, language, music, and murder mysteries, her laughter improved the mood in any room. Her family will officially gather for her memorial service at Broad Bay Congregational Church in Waldoboro this month on July 22 at 11 a.m., with a reception following.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

