Janice Ralph Arsenault, 91, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully at her home on Nov. 25, 2023 with her loving family by her side. Janice was born on Sept. 15, 1932 to Willis Alonzo Ralph and Gertrude Theresa (Burns) Ralph.

Janice grew up in Waldoboro and attended local schools. She graduated from Waldoboro High School with the class of 1950.

Janice would meet her future husband, John Arsenault, while working as a waitress in Christmas Cove. They married in 1950.

Janice worked for a brief time at Sylvania, sold clothing with Dutchmaid, Yellowfront in Damariscotta, and Spear’s Farm.

Janice enjoyed folk art painting, singing, and dancing. She also loved going on the boat Flying Passage with her family.

Janice was an independent, strong, practical hardworking woman. She was also very blunt and matter of fact.

Janice was predeceased by her parents; her husband in 2006; her brother, Roger Ralph; and grandson, Anthony Creamer.

Janice is survived by son, John Arsenault and wife, Heidi, of Tenants Harbor; daughters, Stephanie Cordle and husband, Dale, of Victoria, Va., Angela Creamer and husband, Robert, of Waldoboro, and Johnna Scott and husband, Brian, of Waldoboro; sisters, Bonnie Orff and husband, Roger, of Jefferson, and Gail Howard, of Florida; grandchildren, Nicole Arsenault, of British Columbia, Phillip Arsenault, of Jefferson, Eric Arsenault, of Massachusetts, Daniel Arsenault, of Warren, Cody Arsenault, of Tenants Harbor, Josh Cordle, of Virginia, Jeremy Creamer, of Waldoboro, Michael Creamer, of Waldoboro, Shawna Scott, of Waldoboro, Robert Creamer Jr., of Waldoboro, and Daisy Creamer, of South Berwick; along with several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There will be a time of visitation on Dec. 9, 2023 from 10-11 a.m. at Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. There will be a burial directly following the memorial service in Orff’s Corner Cemetery, in Waldoboro.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall’s of Waldoboro. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Janice or to share a picture or story, please visit Janice’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

