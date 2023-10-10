Longtime Waldoboro resident, Janice White, 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Oct. 8 after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. She was born Jan. 6, 1942 in Winterport, the daughter of June (Carleton) and Lamont Wadleigh.

Janice was raised on Vinalhaven. During her early life she worked in the office at The Wharf and waitressed at The Seabreeze and Bickfords. She was a graduate of Vinalhaven High School’s class of 1960. It was there that she developed a love for sports, music, and a particular student-athlete whom she would marry soon after high school. These passions remained throughout her life. She studied secretarial sciences at Husson College and was subsequently employed at Waldoboro Ford Garage, First National Bank, Depositor’s Trust, and Key Bank. Although her affinity for the Red Sox wavered based on their quality of play, she was consistent with her love toward fellow snowbird friends from North Fort Myers, Fla., who brought her great joy throughout the years. Locally, Janice was a member of the United Methodist Church in Waldoboro, serving as financial secretary. She was extremely grateful for the depth of friendship and support she received from fellow members of that congregation.

Family was firmly at the center of Janice’s life, and she will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Jan is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Walter. She is also survived by three children and their families: Dana White and partner, Freida Carpenter, (grandchildren) Jacob and Kevin White, of Waldoboro, and Hannah White, of Rockland; Kelley and Gary Paradis, (grandchildren) Christian, Evan, and Gabrielle, of Manchester, N.H.; Scott and Carrie White, (grandchildren) Patrick, Madelyn, Grace, and Gavin, of Waldoboro. Janice was also a great-grandmother to several grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings, Roxana Hopkins and husband, Larry, of Vinalhaven, Joy Mills and husband, William, of Vinalhaven, Susie Mackey and husband, Ralph, of Charleston, S.C., and Gloria Judeki and her husband, Henry “Rocky,” of Waldoboro. In addition to her parents, Janice was predeceased by stepfather, James Calderwood; as well as brothers, William Wadleigh and James Calderwood.

There will be a celebration of Janice’s life at the Hall Funeral Home at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. followed by interment at the Old German Church Cemetery at 235 Bremen Road in Waldoboro.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Janice’s name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Janice or to share a picture or story, please visit Janice’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

