Jay Sumner Bailey, at the age of 78, passed away at Maine Medical Center on Sept. 30, 2025 while surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Bath on Aug. 23, 1947 to Fernald R. Bailey and Marion (Grover) Bailey, Jay graduated from Wiscasset High School in 1965. During his time in college, he attended Ricker College, Gorham State Teachers College, and the University of Maine in Portland. Jay is survived by his sister, Janet (Bailey) Bleich; and his brother with his wife, Lyle and Lisa Bailey.

For 36 years, Jay dedicated his working life to Bath Iron Works. From shipfitter, production planner, Hardings plant manager, to becoming the vice president of manufacturing where he excelled in his field and became a sought after consultant.

One of his favorite years in life was 1966 when he married his high school sweetheart, Paulette (Page), who survives him today after 59 years of marriage. From this love came three strong and caring men: Mark and his wife, Laurie, Matthew, and Jeremy and his wife, Jessica. There are six grandchildren: Cody and his partner, Savannah, Brandon and his partner, Natalie, Chelsea and husband, Ryan Morgan, Brianne, Elizabeth and her partner, Brandon, and Hannah with her partner, Brandon; and eight great-grandchildren: Jonathan, Derek, Auria, Blake, Leola, Grayson, Isaiah, and Brysen, further exemplifying their love and dedication to family.

The number of friends, extended family, and acquaintances Jay held close to his heart is unable to be counted – he was loved by all. Jay was a sought after hunting partner and fishing expert. Free time in the winters was filled with snowmobiling while summers he loved whitewater canoeing and being “upta” camp, and most of all he loved to travel with his wife.

Donations in Jay’s name should be made to Good Shepherd Food Bank, a local non-profit Jay and Paulette frequently supported.

A celebration of life will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 at Mine Oyster in Boothbay Harbor. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

