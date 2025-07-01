Jean Chase, 87, of Bristol, passed away late in the evening of June 26, 2025. Born on Nov. 15, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Tilson and Sylvia (Rice) Eugley.

Jean delivered the U.S. mail during the summer, made beautiful quilts, and made tons of doughnuts and pies. She was a great cook. Jean loved a good family gathering and would cook all day the day before – always including her famous orange lemonade. She loved taking a ride, especially when it included an ice cream sundae.

She married Norman L. Chase on July 16, 1954. Together they raised five children.

She is survived by three daughters, Deborah Gilbert and husband, Tim, Tammy Chase, and Jo-Anne Blomquist and husband, Paul; sister, Jane Longe; sister-in-law, Barbara Chase; and daughter-in-law, Terry Chase. She had 10 grandchildren: Clinton, Nicholas, Amanda, Tara, Joshua, Carrie, Danielle, Sylviann, Rebekah, and Angela; 14 great-grandchildren: Keaton, Maisy, Jackson, Parker, Logan, Carter, Avery, Lincoln, Ashlynn, Audrey, Ava, Lily, Thomas, and Carter; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Norman; sons, Norman Jr. and Stephen; daughter-in-law, Janet; sister, Evelyn Winslow; brother-in-law, Ronald; brother-in-law, J. Kendall Longe Jr.; and mother and father-in-law, Virginia and Norman Chase.

A private graveside service will be held for her family in the Bristol Mills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local animal shelter in her name.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

