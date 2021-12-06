Jean E. Smith, 93, of New Harbor, passed away on the morning of Nov. 30, 2021, at the LincolnHealth – Miles Campus in Damariscotta. Born on July 17, 1928, in Cambridge, N.Y., she was the daughter of The Rev. Paul J. and Doris E. Tilton.

Jean grew up in New York, attended local schools and after graduating from high school attended a school for nursing. She eventually started a long career with the U.S. Postal Service where she worked as a postal clerk.

Jean and her husband of 52 years, Don Smith, moved to Maine in 1988 and made their home in New Harbor. They were very active in the community and attended the New Harbor United Methodist Church.

Following in Don’s service to his country, Jean was a proud member of the VFW Auxiliary and the American Legion, the Vietnam Veteran’s Helicopter Crew Members Association, the Vietnam Veteran’s Pilots Association, the Korean War Veteran’s Society, and the Distinguished Flying Cross Society. She was also a long-time member of the Maine Extension of Homemakers and was a proud member of the Republican Party.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a son and daughter-in-law, Bradley and Nancy Cummings; as well as her sister, Pauline L.T. Rock, MD.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Smith; four sons, Bruce Cummings, Brian Cummings, Brent Cummings, and Brooks Cummings and his wife, Cathy; four step-daughters, Patricia Smith, Barbara Monington, Donna Turner and husband, Jarett, and Carol Gwinn and husband, Oroul; 20 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her nephew, Paul Rock his wife, Melissa, and their family.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 7, in the new section of the Harrington Cemetery (behind the meeting house).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the New Harbor Methodist Church, PO Box 100, New Harbor, ME 04554; or to Bristol First Responders, 104 Southside Road, New Harbor, ME 04554.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

