Jean Ida West, 83, passed away on the evening of May 16, 2025 at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta. Born in Bath on Jan. 15, 1942, she was the daughter of Ralph and Helen (Wilson) Gross.

Jean grew up in Wiscasset, where she attended Wiscasset schools and graduated from Wiscasset High School in 1960. After graduation, she attended Farmington Teachers College for two years before leaving school to marry Ronald W. West and start a family.

When her daughters were older, she went to work at Ames Department Store in Wiscasset for a few years. She later became a rural mail carrier in the Damariscotta and Nobleboro areas for many years.

Jean was an avid and accomplished seamstress. She made clothes for her three growing daughters, suit jackets for her husband, and even a wedding dress for a neighborhood friend. She was also well known for her handmade Care Bears and Cabbage Patch Kids, some of which still exist today. She also enjoyed puzzles (the more pieces the better), playing cards, and time spent in her camper.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Ralph Gross Jr. and Stuart Gross; as well as a grandson, Karl Collise.

She is survived by her ex-husband, Ronald W. West, of Newcastle; three daughters, Kellie Collise and her husband, David II, of Newport, N.H., Stacie Haskell and her partner, Duane Trask, of Jay, and Lisa West-Harper and her husband, Brent, of Bremen; four sisters, Gertrude Helen Amazeen, Rita Melville, Jane Albert (her twin), and Donna Lester and her husband, Michael; grandchildren, David III “D.J.,” Harlow, Alexis, Deaken, Miranda, Joshua, Austin, and Ann; three great-grandchildren, Winter, Zena, and Rylan; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A time of visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, May 22 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

