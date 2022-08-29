Jean Marie (Casper) Parlin, 59, of Jefferson, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at her home.

She was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on Aug. 12, 1963, the daughter of Mary Casper. Jean eventually moved to Maine and attended Erskine Academy where she met her high school sweetheart Richard Parlin, and they married on Aug. 7, 1982 and had two children.

Jean worked for the Maine Revenue Services and retired in March of 2020. She enjoyed her family gatherings, playing bingo, watching her children and grandchildren play sports and dance, going camping, going to the beach, and playing cards with family and friends.

She was predeceased by her mother, Mary (Casper) Sandborn; and stepfather, Stephen Sandborn.

Jean is survived by her husband of 40 years, Richard A. Parlin Sr., of Jefferson; two children, Richard A. Parlin Jr., of Jefferson, Erica (Parlin) Ontiveros and husband, Rafael, of Windsor; her favorite grandson, Christopher; and favorite granddaughter, Jasmine, both of Windsor.

She will always be remembered as Jeannie.

Visiting hours will be held at from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. A celebration of Jean’s life will be held at the at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 at the American Legion, 396 Eastern Ave., Augusta.

Arrangements are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website staplesfuneralhome.com.

