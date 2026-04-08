Jean Turco, aged 91, died following a long illness in her beloved home state of Maine on March 23, 2026. Born in Meriden, Conn. to parents John and Bertha Houdlette, she graduated from the University of Connecticut with a bachelor’s in English before marrying Lewis, her high school sweetheart. Her greatest wish growing up was to become a mother, which she accomplished, becoming the warmest, kindest, most nurturing mom that her children and grandchildren could ever hope for.

She enjoyed volunteering at the Oswego Co-op before getting a job she loved dearly managing the Music Listening Room at State University of New York at Oswego, where she also enjoyed participating in campus chorus and theater events, as she had a lovely singing voice.

Upon her retirement she became active in her Dresden community, working at the local swap shop and serving on the boards of the town historical society and cemetery committee. An avid book club member and lifelong lover of literature, she faithfully supported her husband’s writing career along with her many other roles. Jean was a doting and generous grandmother and a kind friend to all she met.

Jean is missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Melora and Steve Norman; her son, Chris Turco; cherished grandchildren, Jessima Ranney and Phoebe Norman; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gene and Judi Turco; along with her nephews, cousins, longtime friends in New York and Maine, and the caring community at Magnolia Assisted Living Belfast (formerly Tall Pines).

A celebration of Jean’s life will be held in conjunction with the Maine celebration of her nephew, Peter Ahern. It will take place on Sunday, July 5 at 1 p.m. at St. John’s Church in Dresden.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hospice Volunteers of Waldo County or the Alzheimer’s Association.

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