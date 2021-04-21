Jeanette Frances Pitcher, 84, of Wiscasset and Brooksville, Fla., passed away on March 3, 2021 at Oak Hill Hospital. She was born in Pine Plains, N.Y., and lived most of her adult life in the Wiscasset area.

Jeanette was a loving friend, cherished community member, and a wonderful parent and grandparent. She was the loving administrative assistant at the Wiscasset Primary School for 30 years. Decades of children knew Mrs. Pitcher as the smiling beacon in the office that handed out kind words, Band-Aids, and secret snacks. Jeanette loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren! The beautiful sounds of Jeanette’s giggles could always be heard as she taught, scolded playfully, and interacted with children and family. Jeanette’s world revolved around her wonderful great-grandchildren, Callie and Claire.

She also enjoyed knitting, needlepoint, playing bingo, and talking on the phone daily with her best friend of 45 years, Marge Pooler. Jeanette’s caring, loving, and heartfelt words, smiles, and quiet gestures brought joy and love to all. Jeanette wanted to always make people happy and accepted by being kind … she succeeded.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 56 years, Wally; two children, Cynthia Hatt and her companion Skip, of Warren, and Wendy Murray and her husband Brian, of Wiscasset; two stepchildren who she loved as her own, Byron Pitcher and his wife Susan, of Spring Hill, Fla. and Terrie Hacka and her husband Dan, of East Troy, Wis.; her sister, Shirley Carter, of Enfield, Conn.; four grandchildren, Nicole, Michelle, Courtney, and Jacob and his fiancee Maggie; five great-grandchildren, Ava, Mitchell, Madelyn, Callie and Claire; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 24 from 1-4 p.m. at the Wiscasset Community Center.

