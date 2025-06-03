Jeanette M. Green, of Wiscasset, 96, passed on April 20, 2025.

Jeanette was born on April 12, 1929, in Chelsea, Mass. Upon graduating from Lesley College, she briefly taught third grade before marrying husband George and raising her beloved family. After living in Massachusetts and Connecticut and spending a year traveling throughout Europe in a VW bus, she planted roots with her family in Wiscasset in 1972.

Throughout the years, Jeanette could be found working at her family business, North of the Border, on Route 1 in Wiscasset, where she especially enjoyed tending to the plants and sharing her favorite scenic coastal Maine rides with out-of-state customers.

She leaves behind her four children, Doug (Lori), Bob (Bridget), John, and Carol; five grandchildren, Kevin (Mae), Jennifer, Amanda (Richard), Mary (Chad), and Oliver; two great-grandsons, Marlow and Rowan; sister-in-law, Lisa Green; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her husband; parents, Arthur and Jennie Willis; and brother, Arthur Willis Jr.

In lieu of sending flowers, you can instead remember Jeanette by saying hello to your neighbors walking down the street, smiling at strangers, and always calling your family to look at a beautiful full moon. She’d love that!

The family will hold a private service where they will likely debate over who was her favorite child, grandchild, in-law, niece, and nephew. She had such an uncanny knack for making everyone around her feel like they were “the one.”

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

