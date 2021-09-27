Jeanne Frye Begley, 90, died unexpectedly at her residence at Avita of Brunswick on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Right until her last breath Jeanne was her usual cheerful and cooperative self. She will be missed by family and friends alike.

Thank you to the staff of Avita, a memory care facility, who supported Jeanne in this last year of her life.

Originally from Washington County, and a graduate of the University of Maine at Orono, Jeanne lived her adult life in Waldoboro. Jeanne and her husband Chuck, who died in 2007, were the kind of people that make small town Maine work. She was involved in education, church, politics, and other activities that support the life of a community. In the 1980s, Jeanne served six years in the Maine House of Representatives.

Jeanne is survived by her sister, Deborah Cashman; children and their spouses, Mary and Ron Baard, Charlie and Gina Begley, Paul and Stephanie Begley, and Mark and Laura Begley; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Lauren and Jay, Caleb, and Sophie Westra, Lindsay and Nate, Rhys, and Rory Veilleux, Karin Baard and Sam Mosher, Paige Begley and TJ Kiely, Nicole and Zac Knights, Michele Begley, Kate Begley, Ryan Begley, and Connor Begley.

A private burial was held at the Old German Church Cemetery in Waldoboro.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice or to the Global Ministries of the United Methodist Church. Checks may be sent to Global Ministries/UMCOR/GPO, P.O. Box 068, New York, NY 10087-9068 or go to umcmission.org

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main Street, Waldoboro, Maine. To leave online condolences, go to hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

