Jeanne L. Leavitt, 81, of Alna, left to be with her Lord and Savior on Aug. 22, at Mid Coast Hospital. She was born on June 28, 1941, to Harold Leavitt and Virginia Orne Leavitt. She attended schools in Wiscasset.

Jeanne spent most of her adult life working as a dietary aide at St. Andrews Hospital in Boothbay Harbor.

Jeanne was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Celtics. She was also a great fan of Elvis Presley and collected a large assortment of memorabilia.

Jeanne always had a smile and good word for everyone.

She was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her brother, Walter (Skip) and his wife, Nancy, of Alna; a nephew, Christopher and his wife, Ruth, of Derry, N.H.; grandniece, Anna; and grandnephew, Benjamin.

A time of visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 27 at Hall Funeral Home in Boothbay. A graveside service will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset at 1 p.m.

Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Jeanne, or to share a story or picture, visit their book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

