Jeanne M. Patton, 92, of Bremen, passed away on the afternoon of July 10, 2022 at the Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford. Born in East Orange, N.J. on Dec. 19, 1929, she was the daughter of Warren and Lillian (Lovejoy) Matthews.

Jeanne grew up in New Jersey, attended schools there and graduated from Mt. Holyoke College. After graduation, she married Albert Patton and lived in many locations throughout the U.S. After a few years, they settled down and lived in Tarrytown, N.Y. for over 25 years. While there, she was a librarian at Marymount College in Tarrytown.

They retired to Maine in 1995 where Jeanne continued to share her love of books by working as a librarian at the Bremen Library. An avid golfer, Jeanne was a member of the Wawenock Golf Club in Walpole. She lived a very full life and enjoyed being outdoors and watching the local wildlife.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Albert; and a son, Doug.

She is survived by her son, Richard Patton; as well four grandchildren, Katherine, Colin, Julia and Stefan.

A memorial service for Jeanne will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, July 25 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. She will be laid to rest with her husband in the Hillside Cemetery in Bremen.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

