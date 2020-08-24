Advanced Search
Jeanne Marion Pailes-Cromwell July 30, 1944 - Aug. 19, 2020

Jeanne Marion Pailes-Cromwell, 76, of Marshwood Center, Lewiston, passed away on Aug. 19, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston after an illness. She was born in Portland on July 30, 1944, the daughter of William Pailes III and Joan (Mattock) Pailes.

She spent her entire life caring for others as a licensed practical nurse and psychiatric nurse. She enjoyed family time and spending time in the garden watching things grow and spending time with her pets.

She is predeceased by her daughter, Ainslie Murphy. She leaves behind her daughter, Billie Welsh and husband Mark of Bath, granddaughters, Heather Lutes of Brunswick, and Andrea Quinn and husband David of Warren; and grandson, Paul Davis and wife Kristie of Bath; along with several great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanne’s name may be made to Midcoast Humane, 190 Pleasant St., Brunswick, ME 04011. Burial will be private.

To express your thoughts and condolences to the family, please visit desmondfuneralhomes.com.

