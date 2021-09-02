Jeanne Sabra (Colby) Feyler, 84, of Damariscotta, formerly of Mount Vernon, was born in Coopers Mills, on Jan. 5, 1937, the daughter of the late Chester and Marieta (Abbott) Colby. Jeanne passed away on Aug. 30, 2021 after a short period of declining health.

She was predeceased by the love of her life, Clinton Feyler, to whom she was married for 61 years prior to his passing. She was also predeceased by two grandsons, Antonio Christopher Maiona and Colby Charles Maiona.

She is survived by her two daughters, Audrey Mazeika and her husband, David, of Petersham, Mass., and Lorna Maiona and her husband, Christopher, of Norfolk, Mass.; as well as her precious grandchildren, Maxwell Mazeika and Camden Maiona. Jeanne is also survived by many, well-loved cousins, nieces, nephews and beautiful friends, including Evelyn Bennett and the Erskine Academy ladies with whom she shared many laugh-filled memories.

She was a long-standing member of the Lily of the Valley in Weeks Mills and was always very active in the local church and community wherever she lived.

Jeanne’s funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 at Dunn’s Corner Baptist Church. A celebration of her life will be held 2-4 p.m. at The Weathervane Restaurant, 1030 Main St., Readfield. A private burial will be held at Trask Cemetery in Jefferson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Dunn’s Corner Baptist Church, 238 Wings Mills Road, Mount Vernon, ME 04352.

Condolences may be expressed at kincerfuneralhome.com.

