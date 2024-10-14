Jeanne Wormelle, age 79, of Edgecomb, passed away on Oct. 11, 2024. She was born on Dec. 6, 1944, in Brockton, Mass. She was the daughter of the late Frederick W. Wormelle Jr. and Beatrice Hall Phillips Wormelle. Jeanne grew up on Cape Cod in Falmouth, Mass. then spent many years in Nobleboro, before moving to Sarasota, Fla., and returning back to her home area settling in Edgecomb in 2021.

Jeanne leaves behind her beloved husband, Jeffrey G. Sewall; as well as many other family members and friends.

Jeanne’s family owned a marina and restaurant on Cape Cod so she grew up on the water and developed a love for all things nautical. She had a zest for life and enjoyed energetic activities including swimming, skiing, sailing, and playing the flute in her younger years. In her retirement years, Jeanne and Jeff traveled between Florida and Maine in an RV. Jeanne had the kindest heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand to close friends in need.

Jeanne graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business from Southern New Hampshire University in 1989. She was extremely detailed oriented, had a passion for numbers, and immersed herself in everything accounting. She worked as a paralegal, business advisor, chief financial officer as well as president in many of her own companies. Wanting to share her knowledge and skills, Jeanne helped numerous young entrepreneurs start their own businesses.

A memorial service will be held Friday, Oct. 18, 2024 at 3 p.m. at the Edgecomb Community Church, where she was a member, at 15 Cross Point Road in Edgecomb.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org or 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share a memory or condolence with the Wormelle family, visit Jeanne’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

