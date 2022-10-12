Jeannine T. Daigle, 92, formerly of Waldoboro, passed away Oct. 9, 2022 at Edgecomb Green in Edgecomb. Jeannine was born Aug. 3, 1930 in Edmunston, New Brunswick, Canada to Levite Rossignol and Emma Levesque Rossignol.

Jeannine married Normand Daigle on June 23, 1952. She was a homemaker and raised her children. She enjoyed camping, making ceramics, crafts, spending time going out with her family and friends, and going to Florida in the winter months with Normand. Jeannine and Normand celebrated 70 years of marriage in June.

She was predeceased by a grandson, Jacob Daigle, who died in 2001.

Jeannine is survived by her husband, Normand Daigle, of Edgecomb; sons, Roger Daigle, of New Hampshire, Gilles Daigle and his wife, Gloria, of Eagle Lake, and John Daigle and his wife, Melissa, of Waldoboro; daughter, Louise Jones and her husband, Bob, of Cape May, N.J.; grandchildren, Paul and Samantha Daigle, of New Hampshire, Jaime Boykins and Mike Geronimo, of Cape May, N.J., Desiree Nichols, of Nobleboro, and Samuel Daigle, of Eagle Lake; and eight great-grandchildren

A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Shuman Cemetery in Waldoboro.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

