Jeffery K. Weeks “Quillbur,” 63, of Jefferson, passed away unexpectedly at home, doing what he loved, on the afternoon of Nov. 2, 2023. Born on Feb. 10, 1960, he was the son of Wilbur C. and Eda (Fancher) Weeks.

Jeff grew up in Monmouth, where he attended elementary school before moving to Jefferson. He graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1978, and then started a long career at Bond Brothers Lumber & Hardware, in Jefferson.

He loved to tinker and was well known for his “innovative” solutions for small engine repair. He enjoyed part-time lobstering for several years, and loved to fish and hunt in his free time. He also enjoyed motorcycles and his dog Lily, but more than anything, he loved his grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a nephew, Ronald Weeks Jr.

Jeff is survived by his loving wife, Tina Weeks; daughter, Elizabeth Weeks; son, Christopher Weeks and his wife, Chelsey; six grandchildren, Griffin, Sariah, Isabella, Lawson, Leona, and Leighton; a brother, Ronald Weeks Sr.; and two nephews, Jason and Kevin Weeks.

A service to celebrate Jeff’s life will be held at a later date. He will be laid to rest privately in Brownfield.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

