Jeffery M. Hilton, 71, of Nobleboro passed away peacefully on Aug. 13, 2024, at his home with his family and beloved dog, Petty, by his side. Jeff, aka Mole Man, was born on Feb. 10, 1953, son of Jerome M. Hilton and Marion Creamer Hilton.

As an only child Jeff spent lots of time with his cousins growing up: Craig, Curtis, Sandy, Terri, and Cathy Winchenbach, and became good friends with the Benner family from Nobleboro, Wayne and David Benner; they were lifelong friends to Jeff.

Jeff went to Nobleboro Elementary School, graduated Medomak High School in 1971, then went off to college at the University of Maine in Bangor. If you got the chance to talk to Jeff, he would often reference back to those years and how much fun he would have had with friends, including Jimmy Butler, John Reynolds, and longtime best friend, Warren Scott.

Jeff worked for the Maine Department of Transportation for many years then met his partner at the time, Debra McClintick. Jeff and Debby ran the Top of the Hill store in Waldoboro for years, and together had Jeff’s first child, Melanie. Jeff was so excited to become a father he would take Melanie with him everywhere and visit friends and family. You would often see Melanie, as a little girl, at the Top of the Hill store hanging out for the day with Jeff.

Jeff loved to run the store, he loved to see the people in the community, and was proud of his business, his business cards stated, “Ice Cold Beer It’s Worth the Climb” which was always a great conversation starter for the customers. Jeff later sold his store and went back to working for the Maine DOT.

Years later Jeff married Laurie Thompson, and the two of them raised a big family together, and Jeff had a son, Mason. Jeff would take Mason fishing, and trapping bait for the bait shop, Jeff’s Bait and Lobster which he ran from his home location in Nobleboro, and as Mason grew up, he would help Jeff in the shop selling bait. Jeff expanded his home business and did small engine repair and tool sharpening once he had retired from the Maine DOT in 2013. Jeff loved to be with friends, watch UFC fights, and have family get-togethers. He lived a full life and was well known by many.

Jeff was predeceased by his parents, Jerome and Marrion Hilton; and a son, Ryan Hilton.

He is survived by a daughter, Melanie Hilton, of Waldoboro; a son, Mason Hilton, of Nobleboro; grandson, Ryan Hilton; granddaughter, Amelia Hilton, of Nobleboro; stepchildren, Jessica Little, Larry “Jay” Olson, Rebecca Olson, Angela Barstow, and Eric McClintick; along with many stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Jeffery’s life will be held Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the American Legion Hall in Damariscotta, and his family wishes for all his extended family and friends to come have a toast to Jeffery’s life and share a story.

Any cards may be sent to The Family of Jeffery Hilton at 8 U.S. Highway 1, Nobleboro, ME 04555.

