Jeffery Wayne Northrup, 75, of Whitefield, passed away Nov. 30, 2022, at home from Lewy Body Dementia. He was born Oct. 27, 1947, in Augusta, the oldest son of Donald and Frances Northrup. He attended Jefferson Village School and graduated from Erskine Academy in 1965.

His passion was pulling horses at the Maine fairs, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Canada. He started at an early age yarding wood with his father and grandfather. He was happiest with a pair of reins in his hands. He worked most of his life self-employed in the woods, shoeing horses and driving trucks for his son.

He was predeceased by his parents; paternal grandparents, George and Mae Northrup; maternal grandparents, Arthur Madden and Velma Clary. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Claudene (Orff); son, Nathan Northrup (Paulette), of Jefferson; daughter, Christy Roy (Blair), of Tennessee; grandchildren, Owen and Lauryn Northrup and Casey Roy; brother, Randy Northrup (Patty); sisters, Sharon Emerson (Skip), Carol Ann Nevers, and Melody Brann (John); sisters-in-law, Sandy Limouze (Richard), and Claudia Orff-Reed (Dennis Frank); mother-in-law, Janice Orff; uncles, Wayne Northrup (Wendy), and Dale Northrup (Charlotte); and several nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to MaineGeneral Hospice, especially Dr. Nathan Harmon, NP Sue Folk, Social Worker Erin, nurses Patty, Kramer, and Jim, and aides Nancy and Emily. They were wonderful.

A special thanks to caregivers Faye Ainsworth and Beverly Cronkhite.

Visiting hours will be from 10-11 a.m. with services at 11 a.m. at Hall’s Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MaineGeneral Hospice, 10 Water St., Suite 307, Waterville, ME 04901.

Halls of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit his book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

