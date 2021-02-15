Jeffrey Alan Mank, 40, of Jefferson, died unexpectedly on Feb. 10, 2021. Jeff was born Nov. 26, 1980 in Rockport to Michael Paul Mank and Doreen Carter Mank. Jeff grew up in Waldoboro and graduated from Medomak Valley High School in the Class of 1999.

He began working at Reed & Reed Construction and most recently for Moran Towing in Portsmouth, N.H. Jeff was an avid hunter, fisherman, sportsman, and outdoor enthusiast. Jeff was known as a family man with a big heart.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Donald and Esther Carter; and paternal grandparents, Burleigh and Kathleen Mank.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Nicole Marie Mank; stepdaughter, Kaydence Barbour; and beloved boxers Leo and Chance, of Jefferson; parents, Paul and Doreen Mank of Dillsburg, Pa.; mother-in-law, Candy Hilton and her husband Chip of Jefferson; father-in-law, Tim House and his wife Shawn of Windsor; sister, Heather Brosius and her husband Joel of Franklintown, Pa.; brothers, Travis Mank of Dillsburg, Pa., and Michael Mank and his wife Jennifer of Yuba City, Calif.; brother-in-law, Joseph Flagg and his wife Stacy of Jefferson; nieces, Allison Brosius, Abbey and Kiley Anderson, Linsey and Bailey Mank, and Natalie Flagg; nephews, Daniel Brosius and Riley Flagg; aunts, Linda Castner and her husband Jack, Catherine Keating and her husband Daniel, and Melissa Luce and her husband David; uncles, Charles Mank, Preston Carter, and Brian Simmons; and several cousins, extended family, and many lifelong friends.

A walk-through visitation will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 5-7 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. Social distancing and mask requirements will be observed. A private funeral service will be held for the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine in honor of Jeff and his love for the outdoors.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall’s of Waldoboro. To extend online condolences, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

