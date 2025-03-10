Jeffrey Brann, 65, of Nobleboro, passed away peacefully at the Maine Medical Center in Portland the afternoon of March 1, 2025.

Born in Augusta on May 10, 1959, Jeffrey attended Erskine Academy before entering the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Germany. After his honorable discharge, he returned to the states where he found a great love for the outdoors, especially deer hunting and fishing. More than anything, though, he greatly loved his family and friends.

He was predeceased by his brother, Gregory Brann; grandparents, Donald and Hazel Jackson; his mother, Grace Sproul (stepfather James); as well as several aunts and uncles.

Jeffrey is survived by his loving wife, Leslie Brann; son, Joseph Cleaves; daughter, Ashley Brann; stepson, Michael Peterson (wife Marisa); stepdaughter, Robyn Peterson Durlin (husband Zach); brothers, Stan Sproul (wife Cyndie) and Brad Sproul (wife Lisa); sister, Sue Sproul (significant other Roland Brann); uncle, Donald Jackson (wife Trudy); aunts, Donna Jones (husband Bobby) and Rose White (husband Phil); five grandchildren, Lily, Madison, James, Jackson, and Joshua; many cousins, nephews, and nieces; as well as his best friend, Dave Hendsbee; and his best kitty, Penny.

He left this earth too soon and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 31 at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Windsor.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

