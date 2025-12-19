Jeffrey Odlin Cook, of Jefferson, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 14, 2025. Cook was born to Carleton and Winona (Odlin) Cook, of Fairfield, where he attended Lawrence High School. He went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in botany from the University of Maine at Orono and a master’s in environmental management from Duke University.

In the summers, Cook worked at Wavus Camps in Jefferson, where he met fellow counselor Joanne Eichman. They were married at Wavus on June 23, 1973.

After college, Jeff and Jo lived briefly in Buckfield and then South Paris, where Jeff taught biology at Oxford Hills High School from 1973-1998, coached boys varsity soccer, and led the Science Olympiad team to several state titles. In 1998, Cook accepted a job at Cony High School, allowing him and Jo to return to their beloved Jefferson, just up the lake from Wavus Camps. He taught at Cony until his retirement in 2015.

“Mr. Cook” was a beloved educator, known for his whimsical methods and easy-going approach to teaching. And occasionally for fooling students into thinking he had eaten a tape worm during a lecture. Cook loved Black Bears hockey, jazz, woodworking, and the outdoors.

Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Joanne; sons, Benjamin, of Jefferson, and Bryan, of Los Angeles, Calif.; brother, William (Barbara), of Bangor; brother-in-law, Douglas Eichman and partner, Michael Yount, of New York, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother, Keith and wife, Marcia.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Jefferson Fire Department, who – when mobility failed him – volunteered to grant Jeff one of his final wishes by safely transporting him outside for a visit with his beloved goats: Moxie, Scooter, and Rufus; Jefferson Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 5, Jefferson, ME 04348.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

