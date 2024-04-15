Jeffrey Scott Cusumano Sr., 62, passed away at his residence on April 1, 2024.

He was born June 12, 1961, in Gloucester, Mass. to Joseph and Janice (Barter) Cusumano. He grew up in Beverly, Mass. and attended Peabody High School. After school, he worked a variety of different jobs to include shipbuilding, carpentry, landscaping, and auto body vehicle repair.

Jeff married Linda Barter on June 26, 1982, and they settled in the Wiscasset/Edgecomb area. Jeff’s career started with shipbuilding but then found his passion, fixing cars. He was very skilled in his craft, a “perfectionist,” and he worked diligently to make a name for himself in the industry.

Jeff enjoyed going to the movies, having family gatherings and barbecues, but was especially in his element when he was around vehicles, whether it was speaking about cars, attending antique car shows, building model cars, repairing, or helping others with their vehicles.

Predeceased by his parents; and eldest brother, Steven.

Jeff is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda; children: Michael Gallagher (stepson), of Bangor, Jeffrey Jr., wife Helena, their child, Hartford, of London, United Kingdom, and Jennifer, of Nobleboro; brother, Daniel and wife, Tammie, of Boothbay; William “Billy,” of Thomaston; Paul, of California; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 19 at 2 p.m. at the Boothbay Baptist Church, 999 Wiscasset Road in Boothbay. Reception will be held proceeding the service downstairs of the church.

Family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations are made in Jeff’s memory to the Saint Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR?px=8365199&fr_id=154020&pg= then choosing “Find a Memorial Fund,” typing “Jeffrey Scott Cusumano Sr.” in the honoree or memorial fund name box, and then choosing search. Once Jeff’s name appears choose “Donate Now” to donate in his honor.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Waldoboro. To extend online condolences, or share a story or photo, visit Jeff’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

