Jeffrey Scott Cusumano Sr., 62, of Nobleboro, passed away at his residence on April 1, 2024. A memorial service will be held for Jeffrey on Friday, April 19, 2024 at 2 p.m. at the Boothbay Baptist Church, 999 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay. A time of fellowship will follow the service.

A full obituary will be published later. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home of Waldoboro.

To extend online condolences, light a candle for Jeffrey or to share a story or picture, please visit Jeffrey’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

