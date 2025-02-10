Jeffrey T. Norton, 75, of Bremen, died on Feb. 5, 2025, departing this life in response to the call from his savior, Jesus Christ, with whom he now resides for eternity. He was born to John and Caroline (Hemingway) Norton and was the brother of John, Paul, and Ellen.

Jeff loved his wife, his family, his church families, and his country. He entered the U.S. Army as a private in Ft. Polk, La. in 1971 and retired 28.5 years later as a Lieutenant Colonel, having served as an enlisted man, as a warrant officer, and as a commissioned officer. Jeff always poured himself selflessly into his work.

In 1985 while serving in Alabama as a helicopter flight instructor, both he and his wife, Rebecca, were called to a life of Christian faith. Jeff answered his call and led multiple adult Sunday school classes at their various duty stations and in Maine. He served as an Elder both at First Baptist Church in Waldoboro and later at Twin Villages Church in Damariscotta. He always displayed his God-given leadership skills and discipled numerous men in their Christian growth.

After retirement from the military, he led nine English teaching teams comprised of both adults and teens, into the Czech Republic. Shortly after his retirement, Jeff became one of the founding directors of The Philippian Fellowship, a Christian outreach into Hungary, Romania, and the Czech Republic, and more recently has provided support to Ukrainians displaced by the war in their country. Jeff and his wife recently traveled to the Czech Republic in September 2024 to visit the thriving church in Kurim, which is working towards purchasing the building where they currently meet, as it is now for sale.

Jeff loved his wife Rebecca of 48 years. They raised three children, John “Jack,” Laura, and Matthew, primarily while serving in the U.S. Army. Each of their children now serve in their local churches, both in Maine and in the Czech Republic. They have 13 grandchildren who they cherish. Jeff struggled with cancer but never ceased to say at the end of each day, “It’s been a good day.” One of his favorite hymns became “Whate’er My God Ordains is Right.” Jeff is missed by his wife and family as well as by his church families and his many friends throughout the world.

Jeff is survived by Rebecca Norton, of Bremen; John and Ruth Norton, from Jefferson; and grandchildren, Emmaline, Nehemiah, Luke, and Silas; Laura and Radek Kolarik, from Kurim, Czech Republic; and grandchildren, David, Grace, Elizabeth, Jakub, Timotej, and Pavel; and Matthew Norton, of Bremen; and grandchildren, Gideon, Havah, and Rosemary Norton.

A celebration of Jeff’s life of service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at the First Baptist Church of Waldoboro at 10 a.m., with fellowship, coffee, and doughnuts preceding the service at 9 a.m. Interment will be at the Maine Veterans Cemetery on Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta, with Jeff’s immediate family. Arrangements are under the care of Hall Funeral Home. To share a condolence or memory with the Norton family, visit Jeff’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com, where you can also find service details, access the livestream for the service at FBC Waldoboro once available, and find donation information.

Donations in memory of Jeff may be made to The Philippian Fellowship online at philippianfellowship.com or by mail to The Philippian Fellowship, P.O. Box 213, Bremen, ME 04551. Please write on your donation: “Building Project in Kurim, Czech Republic c/o Radek Kolarik.”

To make giving easier, an online donation link is also available here: philippianfellowship.com/ways-you-can-support.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

