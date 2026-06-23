Jeffrey “Jeff” Wayne Rager, 67, of Wiscasset, passed away unexpectedly on June 21, 2026 at his home with his family.

Born on Nov. 16, 1958 to Glendal and Emma Turner Rager in Louisville, Ky., Jeff spent his childhood growing up in and around the Louisville area. He graduated with the class of 1976 from Jeffersonville High School, in Jeffersonville, Ind., where he focused on his passion for painting cars and body work.

After school, finding work in painting cars and doing body work, he moved on to warehouse work and later on starting a business with his brother Perry Rager called Rager’s Remodeling. In his mid-20s he struck out to Texas to learn and earn with heavy machinery.

While there, he married his wife Kimberly on Oct. 17, 1986 in Fort Worth, Texas. After the birth of their son, Jermy Wayne Rager, the new family moved to Kimberly’s home state of Maine.

Soon after, Jeff found work for nearly four decades beginning his lengthy career at Lincoln County Jail and continuing on to the newly built Two Bridges Regional Jail. He retired in May 2023.

Jeff was a lifelong fishermen instilled from his father Glendal, who would take him and his family to various streams around Indiana and Kentucky, fishing for anything that would bite but favoring the panfish found in streams. Occasionally they also encountered snakes and a stray snapping turtle that would try to steal their catch.

Jeff would carry on this tradition with his son Jermy from an extremely young age. Jeff took his family out fishing, spending endless hours targeting largemouth and smallmouth bass. Jeff also found more enjoyment outside hunting rabbits, squirrels, partridge, and deer.

Jeff loved to show off on a ping-pong table and was a very proficient and lifelong pool player. He enjoyed rock crawling with Kim, Jermy and friends and racing RC cars with his son Jermy, traveling to multiple tracks across Maine to have fun.

Later in retirement he started to find interest in video games simulating some of his favorite things like hunting, fishing, farming, and vehicle recovery.

Jeff was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Perry Rager; and his brother-in-law, Gary Savage; and his favorite mother-in-law, Sylvia Savage-Fuller.

Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Kimberly Rager, and his son, Jermy Rager, of Wiscasset; his father-in-law, Dennis Fuller, of Woolwich; and his sister-in-law, Peggi Savage, of New Harbor. He is also survived by his sister, Sue and her husband, John Thieneman, of Mt. Washington, Ky.; and his brother, Bruce Rager, of Elkton, Ky.; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Desmond Funeral Homes, at 638 High St. in Bath. Flowers accepted. Visiting hours will be Sunday, June 28 from 1-3 p.m. Funeral service will be Monday, June 29 at noon with graveside service immediately following at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit desmondfuneralhomes.com.

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