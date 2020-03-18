Jennifer “Jenny” Dalton Long, 55, of Wiscasset, passed away suddenly Sunday afternoon, March 15, 2020.

She was born in Damariscotta on March 31, 1964, daughter of Stanley P. and Delia A. Dalton.

She graduated from Wiscasset High School in 1982 and lived in Wiscasset almost all her life. She loved her co-workers at Big-Al’s, her family, friends and she loved making people laugh.

She was predeceased by her father, Stanley on Jan. 29th, 1993; and her brother, Daniel on Dec. 27, 2015.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Scott Long; her son, Anthony and her daughter, Katelyn of Wiscasset; mother, Delia of Wiscasset; sister, Ellen Paoletti and husband Tom of Connecticut; brother, Stanley and wife Pamela of Wiscasset; sister, Maureen Cressey and husband Bill of West Bath; brother, Dale and wife Kathy of Westport; and sister, Melinda Reed and husband Kevin of Wiscasset. Jenny is also survived by many nieces and nephews, aunts and close friends.

A date for her celebration of life will be announced at a later time.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at Daiglefuneralhome.com.

