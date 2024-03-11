Jennifer Lynn Audet

Jennifer Lynn (Hall) Audet, age 52, of Jefferson, died suddenly, March 5, 2024, in Warren.

Born in Camden, Jenn was a daughter of Lowell D. Hall and JoAnn Parks Weed. Attending local schools, she was a graduate of Medomak Valley High School. After graduation, Jenn went straight to work, providing for family and then raising her three children. Jenn worked for several companies as a baker and cake decorator, including Hannaford and most recently Hootin Gluten Free Bakery in Damariscotta. She was always known for her beyond reproach customer service skills and making each customer happy. When she was not working in the bakeries, she was also caretaking for others. Jenn provided end of life care for her mother and grandmother. She was always passionate about whatever she was doing.

Never an idle lady, if Jenn was not doing for others, she would often be found reading – she especially loved romance, gardening, and she enjoyed motorcycle rides. Known for her continued compassion, kind, and nonjudgmental ways, she always made certain to be proud of her children. She loved the life they were making for themselves.

Jenn was preceded in death by her mother.

Jenn is survived by her three children, Johnathan Audet and his wife, Brittny, Jesse Audet and his wife, Taylor, all of Winslow, and Jazmine Audet, of Jefferson; father, Lowell D. Hall and his wife, Joni, of Waterville; sisters, Stephanie Simmons and her husband, Carleton, of Greenville, Leana Moon, of Waldoboro; brother, Albert Hall and his wife, Aubrie, of Eliot; step-siblings, Corey Morgan and Cristina Sweet, of New York; a longtime friend, Brian Bailey, of Jefferson; as well as five grandchildren, seven nieces and nephews, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family has chosen to remember Jenn’s life privately at this time. She will be laid to rest at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jenn’s name to a humane society of your choice, as Jenn loved her cat.

To share a memory or condolence, with Jenn’s family, please visit Jenn’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home, in Waldoboro.

