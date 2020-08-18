Jennifer Lynn St. Cyr, age 40, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

Jennifer was born on Sept. 6, 1979 in Biddeford, the daughter of Stephen and Grace (Bellegarde) St. Cyr.

She graduated from Lincoln Academy in the class of 1998 and was a graduate of the Downeast School of Massage.

Jennifer spent several years working in the massage field but most recently she was employed by Waltz Soda Fountain, where customers came to see her smile and her attention to them by name. She loved the outdoors and gardening despite her chronic, 20-year battle with Lyme disease. She trusted and read of God. She was very attentive to others’ needs and volunteered with the elderly.

She is survived by her daughter, Skye Olivia Frobese of Rochester, N.H.; her significant other, Frank Sidelinger of Nobleboro; mother and father, Stephen and Grace St. Cyr of Newcastle; and grandfather, Fernald Bellegarde of Rumford; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and her cat, Willow.

Due to the size of her family and also the COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jennifer’s memory to Midcoast Lyme Disease Support and Education, 4 Mills Road, #120, Newcastle, ME 04553; or Town of Nobleboro/Benefit Jennifer St. Cyr, funds to be used for town of Nobleboro boat landing memorial or bench.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral and Cremation Services, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

