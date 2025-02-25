Jennifer Lynn Young, 50, of South Bristol, passed away on the morning of Feb. 13, 2025, at home surrounded by loving family. Born on Jan. 6, 1975 she was the daughter of Clyde and Susan DeCoster.

Jennifer spent her childhood years in Buckfield and Bangor, and she moved to New Harbor in 1996 to be closer with her mother. She planted her roots and remained in the Midcoast area for the remainder of her life.

Jennifer’s greatest joys in life were her three sons. She enjoyed volunteering at their sporting events and supporting them through their athletic endeavors. She became a secondary mother to several of her children’s friends and cared for them as though they were her own. Jennifer was loved and will be missed by many.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her mother, Susan DeCoster; aunt, Patricia; and her uncle, Dean Graham.

She is survived by husband, George; sons, Jacob and Brandon Bonney, and Gregory Anderson; stepsons, Michael, Danny, Jamie, and Edison Young; grandson, Grayson Anderson; her “Mimi,” Susan Davenport; aunts, Sarah Petto, Sandra and Sharon Graham; father, Clyde DeCoster; sister, Julie DeCoster; brother, Ricky DeCoster; a niece; five nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

An announcement of a celebration of life will be made at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

