Jeremy Ray Gardner, 65, of Wiscasset, passed at home following a long illness. Jeremy was born in South Charleston, W.Va. where he resided until enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1978, where he spent 11 years as a Gunner’s Mate.

Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy, he worked as a contractor supporting new construction ships in Bath, until settling into his career as a senior quality assurance specialist at SUPSHIP Bath, where he watched over his beloved weapons systems.

In 2005 he married his longtime love, Linda Campbell, of Wiscasset, with whom he spent 33 years and raised two children, James Humphrey, of Lewiston, and Leah Campbell, of Bath. In 2007 they welcomed their only grandchild, Cadence Thompson, of Bath.

If there was a season for it, he hunted it. If it swam, he fished for it; usually alongside his dear friend, Donald Nichols, of Five Islands. Together, they tagged many moose in the Maine woods.

Surviving are his wife and children; his sister, Cindy (Barry) Curry, of Duck, W.Va., and their children, Alia, Bethany, and Ethan; his stepmother, Maria “Angela” Gardner, of St Albans, W.Va.; and many cousins and friends.

He was predeceased by his mother, Mary Means, of Ivydale, W.Va.; and his father, Jeremy “Jerry” Gardner, of St Albans, W.Va.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

