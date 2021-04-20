On Sunday, April 11, 2021, Jeremy Robert Smit, loving husband and father of three children, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 42.

Jeremy was born on April 30, 1978 in Fort Collins, Colo., to Kevin Smit and Shirley Riewerts. He spent the earliest part of his childhood in Loveland, Colo. and moved with his family to Biddeford when he was 8 years old. There, he attended Biddeford High, where he met several of his lifelong friends and his loving wife and best friend, April.

Jeremy had a passion for photography that was instilled in him by his family. He carried on that legacy for many years. His talents recently culminated in one of his photographs, titled “Joshua Needles,” being displayed and featured at the Boothbay Region Art Foundation’s 2021 Maine Photography Show and Exhibition Catalog.

Jeremy was a venturesome and curious soul. He was always ready for a planned or spontaneous adventure. Some of the most memorable are road trips on the Harley, camping, traveling across the country to California, sailing, and hiking Mount Katahdin.

Jeremy loved his family intensely, and his main goal in life was to care for them. He was a fierce provider and protector. He was a beloved husband, father, and friend to all who encountered him.

Jeremy is survived by his wife, April; his three children, Karlee, Madison, and Gerrit; his parents, Kevin and Shirley; and his siblings, Janelle and Jonathan.

A private funeral and graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 22. A public memorial service is planned for 1 p.m., Saturday, April 24 at the family home at 392 Jones Woods Road, Newcastle. All are welcome to join in this gathering to celebrate Jeremy’s life.

In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations for the benefit and caring of Jeremy’s children. Donations may be made by visiting gofund.me/18c87d09.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

