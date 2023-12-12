Jerry Curtis, 69, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 at the Northern Light Primary Care in Waterville.

He was predeceased by three brothers and one sister. He is survived by his wife, Amelia Lindsay; his stepdaughters, Rebecca and Jackie Giles; four grandchildren: Tyler Giles, Chase Wilson, Lexi Libby, and Andrew Breener; two siblings: his brother, Elijah Curtis and his wife, Carol; his sister, Sadie Curtis; his brother-in-law, Roy (Butch) Lindsay and his wife, Donna; and several nephews and nieces.

Christmas was his favorite time of the year. He easily gained friends with his wonderful charm and touched numerous hearts. He enjoyed wearing many types of hats and loved the clam flats, “SB Gut!”

Services will be held at the Union Church of South Bristol, 2171 Route 129 in South Bristol on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 at 11 a.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

