Jerry Wayne Closson Jr., “Wayne,” 61, of Boothbay Harbor, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Jan. 24, 2023 after a brief illness.

Wayne was born on Jan. 5, 1962 in Boothbay Harbor to Jerry Sr. and Donna Closson. Wayne graduated from Boothbay Region High School in 1979 and he received a degree in culinary arts from Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute (now SMCC) in 1981.

Wayne owned and operated Wayne Closson Landscaping, proudly serving his customers’ needs (landscaping, holiday decorations, and beyond) for over 30 years.

Wayne was a firm believer in community service. He served on the Boothbay Harbor Fire Department, Whale Park Committee, and Eastside Waterfront Park Board. He used his resources to benefit many other organizations and groups in the region.

He was predeceased by his father, Jerry Sr., and brother, Kyle Closson.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Closson; son, Lewis Closson; son, Michael Closson and wife, Sarah; daughter, Megan Gill and husband, Brendan; mother, Donna Closson; brother, Todd Closson and fiancee, Rebecca Redlon; sister, Amy Shaw and husband, Robbie; niece, JoAnna Shaw; nephew, Robert Shaw; and several grandchildren who he adored.

A celebration of life will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Brady’s in Boothbay Harbor on Saturday, Feb. 11.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Boothbay Sea and Science Center, P.O. Box 332, East Boothbay, ME 04544; Fisherman’s Memorial, P.O. Box 304, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538; or Boothbay Harbor Waterfront Preservation, P.O. Box 55, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538.

