It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jesse Webster Kampegaard, who left us too soon at his home on Feb. 1, 2025, at the age of 54. Born on Sept. 9, 1970 in Webster, Mass., he was the beloved son of Denise S. Morro and Web Patrick.

Jesse moved around quite a bit, making memories wherever he went. He spent years honing his skills as a welder for Atlas Granutec and later shared his passion for landscaping while working for Cole’s Cutting Lawncare. Though he dealt with disability for 15 years, Jesse was anything but limited. He was a true jack of all trades, filling his time with a love for hunting, fishing, and, of course, anything involving cars – whether it was painting them, fixing them up, or crafting something new from scratch.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a wife, Tammie (Davis) Kampegaard; his son, Marshal Kampegaard; and stepfather, Peter Tetreault.

Jesse is survived by his son, Cole Matthew Kampegaard, of Waldoboro; his daughter, Casey L. Russavage, of Douglas, Mass.; his sisters, Shawnna Lee O’Brien and Dawn Brule, both of Massachusetts; as well as his nephews, Zachary O’Brien and Jackson Pesce.

Jesse’s family has chosen to honor his life privately at this time.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share a condolence or memory with the Kampegaard family, visit Jesse’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

