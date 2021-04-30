Jessica Ellen Stedt, 42, of Cundys Harbor, died unexpectedly Monday, April 26, 2021 at her home.

She was born on June 15, 1978 in Portland, a daughter of Jerry M. Stedt and Paula A. (Stedt) Farmer.

She attended Wiscasset schools. She graduated from New England School of Cosmetology in Portland in 1997. She continued to work in various hair salons.

She is survived by her dad, Jerry Stedt of Harpswell; mother, Paula Farmer and her husband Raymond of Wiscasset; sister, Jeri Stedt and her fiance Geoff McKinney and niece Molly all of Parker, Colo.; three children, Zach Hansen, Sara Hansen of Brunswick, and Benjamin Stedt of Harpswell; longtime companion, Timothy Weeks of Harpswell; and several cousins, aunts, and uncles.

She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Maynard and Maxine Stedt; and maternal grandparents, Patricia L. and Blair R. Haley.

Services will be private. Burial will be at the New Sweden Cemetery at the Stedt family plot later this summer when the winds blow warm, and the birds fly high.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

