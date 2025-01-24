Jessie Mae Wile, 66, of Waldoboro passed peacefully Jan. 20, 2025 at the Sussman House.

Jessie was born Nov. 5, 1958 in Damariscotta, the youngest of seven children born to Andrew and Jessie (Genthner) Kaler. Jessie grew up in Medomak and received her early education at the Bremen grade school. She left high school to begin working and spent many years working at various seafood processing businesses.

In 1981 she met Mark Wile Sr., and they were married June 5, 1982 at the Bremen Union Church. They made their home in South Waldoboro where they raised their sons and ran a small business.

Jessie enjoyed camping trips, gardening, being on the water, and anything that brought family and friends together. She will be remembered for putting the needs of others ahead of herself, and her deep love of family and friends and her beloved pets.

Survived by sons, Shawn Kaler, of Union, and Mark Wile Jr. and his significant other, Victoria Robinson, of Waldoboro; granddaughter, Isabelle Kaler, of Union; brother, Walter Kaler III, of Bremen; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There will be no services at this time per her wishes, however there will be a celebration of life held at a later date.

