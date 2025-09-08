Jill Esther Weeks, 80, of Port Orange, Fla., passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025.

Born on Nov. 17, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Mearl Norton. Jill grew up in Pemaquid, where she met the love of her life, Gordon L. Weeks. They shared many years together before his passing on Jan. 24, 2016.

Jill spent much of her life in Maine, where she was deeply dedicated to her family and community. She proudly followed her three sons to countless sporting events and was a devoted supporter of Gordon’s basketball teams and various roles at Bridgton Academy. Jill also built her own meaningful career at Bridgton, where she served as alumni director until her retirement in 1992. Her warmth and ability to connect with others left a lasting impression on the many alumni, students, and families she worked with during her years there and beyond.

After retirement, Jill and Gordon fell in love with Myrtle Beach, S.C., where they enjoyed many happy times together. Following Gordon’s passing, Jill moved to Port Orange to be near two of her sons, Scott and Michael, while her eldest, Jeff, remained in Maine. Always quick with a smile and a touch of humor, Jill liked to say Maine was simply “too cold” for her to return.

Jill is survived by her younger sister, Beth and Ray Leavitt, of Conway, N.H.; three sons; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren: Jeff and Kim, of Raymond, and girls, Lauren (great-grandchild, Emery) and Deanna (great-grandchildren, Haven and Jax); Scott and Pam, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and girls, Taylor and Abigale; and Michael and Katherine, of Port Orange, Fla., and sons, Sean and Ryan.

A graveside service will be held at Bristol Mills Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. Friends are encouraged and welcome to attend. An informal gathering will follow at Shaw’s Fish and Lobster Wharf in New Harbor.

Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

