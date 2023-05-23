Jim Williams, 69, of Newcastle, passed away with his family by his side on the morning of May 17, 2023 at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta. Born in Augusta on Nov. 19, 1953, he was the son of Ralph and Ruth (Reay) Williams.

Jim had a huge smile that lit up a room, and an even bigger heart. He was genuine, caring, strong, special, and sometimes stubborn. He only saw the good in people and would do anything for anybody.

Jim took care of so many people, and enjoyed every minute of it. There were a lot of people who relied on Jim for so many things, and he was always there to lend a hand. In addition to helping physically, he was always there to cheer you up, and loved to make people laugh

He loved to be busy, and could get any small engine running. He enjoyed both local racing and NASCAR, and enjoyed working with his nephew, Tyler, on his race car. He enjoyed watching the Boston Celtics for both Jason Tatum and Marcus Smart.

He loved spending time with family and friends, mowing lawns and plowing snow, attending the Windsor Fair, four wheeling, going for car rides, and stopping to get an ice cream. He took great pride in how his lawns looked, and was a perfectionist at best.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his nephews, Adam and Jesse Williams

He is survived by his sisters, Lisa Dinsmore and husband, Shawn, of Newcastle, and Julie Williams, of Newcastle; brother, Ralph Williams, of Norridgewock; nephew, Tyler Dinsmore, of Newcastle; niece, Katheryn Williams, of Thomaston; and his faithful four-legged companion, Jill.

A time of visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, May 26 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest privately in the Sheepscot Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

