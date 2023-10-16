Jimmy L. Main, 69, of Boothbay Harbor, passed away at his home on Oct. 8, 2023.

Jimmy was born in Boothbay Harbor, on June 30, 1954, to parents Frank and Jeanette (Benner) Main. He grew up in Boothbay Harbor and attended local schools.

After high school, Jimmy went on to join the United States Army until he was honorably discharged in February of 1974. He then served in the National Guard from Sept. 3, 1979, until a knee injury led him to be discharged on Oct. 21, 1979.

Jimmy was a jack of all trades. From a young age, he dug clams and worms. Throughout his life, he worked in masonry with his father, was a real estate salesman and appraiser, a car salesman, and owned Maplewood cabinets with his sister in Florida. He also ran the Colburn House in Boothbay and managed some hotels when he lived in Florida, most recently he started his own taxi company, Main-Land Taxi. He loved his regulars like they were his own family.

Jimmy loved everything to do with cars, whether it was buying them or attending car shows. He won many trophies with his GTO during his time in Florida. He also loved sports and was a die-hard Yankees and Packers fan. He would travel the entire state to watch his grandkids play sports, and even to watch a musical or two. He loved playing on the adult softball league in his younger years and built many great friendships from his team members. He also loved amusement parks, his favorite being Disney and Busch Gardens. Every year for Christmas, Jimmy would buy tons of toys for the Toys for Tots bins. He loved the community where he lived, especially visits to Ocean Point.

To Jimmy, family was everything. His family was the most important thing about him, and he would do anything for his grandkids. He was truly a family man, and he will be so missed.

Jimmy was predeceased by his parents; sister, Beth Ann Main; and brother, Michael Main.

He is survived by his children, Shannon Leeman and husband, Colter, Jim Main II and wife, Nicole, April Garza, of Washington, Crystal Cotham and husband, Victor, of Illinois, and Erik Main, of Florida; siblings, Russell Main, Susan Main Perry and husband, Jeff, of Florida, Tracy Dunton and husband, Eric, and Frank Main and wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Jordan, Skyla, Finn, Deanna, Isaac, Ben, Alex, Dilan, Maria, and Sara; and many, many nieces, nephews, and friends.

There will be a celebration of Jimmy’s life on Oct. 22, 2023 from noon to 2 p.m. at the American Legion in Boothbay. Anyone that knew Jimmy is welcome to attend.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, or to share a story or photo, visit Jimmy’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

