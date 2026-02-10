The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Joan B. Fletcher

at

Joan B. Fletcher, 94, of Bristol, passed away on the afternoon of Feb. 5, 2026 at MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital in Damariscotta after a period of declining health.

A service to remember Joan will be held at St. Patrick’s Church at a later date. A full obituary will be published in a future edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^