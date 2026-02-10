Joan B. Fletcher, 94, of Bristol, passed away on the afternoon of Feb. 5, 2026 at MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital in Damariscotta after a period of declining health.

A service to remember Joan will be held at St. Patrick’s Church at a later date. A full obituary will be published in a future edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

