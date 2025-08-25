Joan B. Reed, 89, of Old Farm Lane, Wiscasset, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 at St Andrews Village in Boothbay. She was born in Wiscasset on Feb. 28, 1936, to Forrest and Josephine (Sutter) Johnson.

She started school in a one-room school on Birch Point Road, then went to the grammar school in town. In 1953 she graduated from Wiscasset Academy. On March 9, 1954 she married Cecil Reed and they made their home on the West Alna Road where they raised their family.

When their children were all in school, she went to work for the Wiscasset school department in food service enjoying 28 years of feeding students.

She enjoyed knitting, also she and her husband enjoyed dancing, playing cards, and many years of camping with friends.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Cecil Reed in 2012; baby daughter at birth; one brother, Bill Johnson; brother-in-law, Larry Reed; and sister-in-law, Betty Johnson.

She is survived by one daughter, Katie and her husband, Norman Bryant; three sons, Chris Reed and his wife, Jackie, Kevin Reed and his wife, Melinda, Kent Reed and his wife, Marci; one brother, Stanley Johnson; one sister-in-law, Terri Reed; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, at 819 High St. in Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

