Joan Dora Phillips, 75, passed away on Jan. 27, 2020 surrounded by her family at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta. She was born on June 1, 1944 in Coventry, R.I. to Norman Plourde and Dora (Gileau) Plourde.

Joan grew up in Coventry, graduated from Coventry High School and then went on to attend the University of Rhode Island. She was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega Society Gamma Sigma Chapter.

She married Richard “Dick” Phillips on July 4, 1966. After graduating from college, Joan taught business and administration classes at Warwick Veterans High School. In 1977 she and Dick moved to Maine, settling in Waldoboro where she taught for a year at Medomak Valley High School.

After retiring from teaching she turned her passion for painting into a business. She sold her hand painted ornaments. Some of the more famous ornaments she sold were to the cast of ER and Murder She Wrote. She had ornaments on the Christmas trees of the Blaine House, L.L. Bean and The White House. Governor LePage gifted to each of his staff members one of her ornaments of the Blaine House.

She loved her grandchildren and family. She especially loved watching her grandsons play basketball. She had a great circle of friends always doing “girls night.” If there was a craft show you would find her there. She and Dick enjoyed trips to Rangeley. She loved spending time with Debbie’s horses and her faithful feline companion, Sophie of 17 years.

Joan was an involved member of St. Denis Church. She decorated the church and loved gardening.

Joan was predeceased by her parents; and sister, Phyllis Manson.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Richard (Dick) Phillips; daughter, Deborah Phillips Murray and partner Lee Bartlett; son, David Phillips; grandsons, Zach Durkee and wife Pam and John (“John John”) Murray and fiancee Hannah Collins; great-grandchildren, Garrett Murray and Fallon Durkee; sister, Nancy Gauvin; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. at St. Denis Church, 298 Grand Army Road in Whitefield, with Fr. Samy presiding.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

