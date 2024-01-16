Joan E. Richards, 77, of Damariscotta, passed away peacefully on the morning of Jan. 14, 2024 at Coves Edge. Born on Sept. 8, 1946 in Passaic, N.J., she was the daughter of Elizabeth and William Edwards.

Joan was a beloved licensed practical nurse for over 35 years, starting in New Jersey, and later into Pennsylvania and New York. She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching baseball; go Yankees!

Joan met James P. Richards III in 1966. They were married on Aug. 26, 1967 in New Jersey, and together they raised two children: Rebecca Bishop, married to David Bishop, of Damariscotta, and Rachael Torres and companion, Shawn Stouffer, of Oberlin, Pa.

Joan is also survived by grandson, Joshua James Richards, of Damariscotta; a sister, Janet King, of Honesdale, Pa.; and niece, Lori Henderson, of New Jersey. In addition, she has several lifelong friends including Marilyn and Jay Gibbs and family, and Sally and Alfredo DiJohn and family; plus many more.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the dementia awareness/Alzheimer’s associations of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

