Joan Elizabeth Hohorst (nee Dorau), born on Sept. 26, 1930, to Esther and Herbert Dorau, passed away on Nov. 6, 2024 at the age of 94. She was the cherished sister of Jean Arnold, John Dorau, and Jane McPhee.

Joan’s grew up in Ridgewood, N.J. where, during a seventh grade dance class, 12-year-old Joan first met Henry Hohorst, who was dancing with a broom. Their eyes met across the polished wooden floor, and from that moment, a story of love and partnership began that would stretch across decades. Joan went home from that dance and announced to her parents that she had met the boy she was going to marry, and they did 10 years later, in 1953, beginning a life filled with warmth and shared dreams.

Summers spent on the coast of Maine were like chapters in her life, filled with salt-kissed air, the crash of waves against granite shores, and evenings painted with the hues of the setting sun. It was here, amidst the rugged beauty of the coastline, that Joan found peace and inspiration – a place that reflected her own deep and resilient spirit.

A memorial service to celebrate Joan’s life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16 at The Atrium at Navesink Harbor in Red Bank, N.J. Family and friends are invited to gather, share stories, and honor her memory. Condolences and messages for her family may be sent to joan@hohorst.net.

Joan’s life was a tapestry of love, laughter, and resilience – a story of joy that will continue to inspire all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Henry; three children; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She leaves behind a legacy as bright and steadfast as a lighthouse on the shores she loved, guiding us all with her memory.

