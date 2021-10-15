The only child of Raymond and Anna Rebert, Joan was born in Worcester, Mass., where she attended North High. As a young woman, she worked at a Cape Cod resort, and after high school she attended a secretarial school in Gettysburg. She met Richard F. Johnson, Jr. in Worcester and they wed Oct. 9, 1950. They were married for over 69 years. Son Richard III was born in San Antonio, Texas, while Dick was serving in the Air Force. A year later they relocated to Levittown, Pa., and sons Keith, Jon and David followed. The family enjoyed many happy days in the new suburb near Philadelphia.

In 1967, the family moved to Niantic, Conn., where they enjoyed life on Long Island Sound. Dick worked as an engineer for the Terry Steam Corporation, and Joan worked for the Navy at the Underwater Sound Lab in New London, Conn. After retiring, they built a house in Waldoboro where they lived the remainder of their years. Dick and Joan enjoyed world travel, whether as a couple, with family, or with friends. They explored many diverse cultures, including Africa, India, South America, Europe, Mexico and many parts of the United States.

After Dick’s passing in 2019, Joan resided in Holden, with Marlene Walker at Total Care Solutions. A special thank you to her for the loving care.

Joan is survived by her sons Richard (Bailey); Keith (Kate); Jon (Holly), and David; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Joan will be interred with her husband Richard in Waldoboro. There was a graveside service at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at the Old German Meeting House. A memorial service will be held in May 2022.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

