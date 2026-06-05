A time of visitation and service for Joan Hall, who passed away on March 17, 2026, will be held on Saturday, June 20 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. A time to visit with the family will begin at 9 a.m. with a service to follow at 10 a.m. She will be laid to rest privately in the Hillside Cemetery in Damariscotta.

In lieu of flowers, Joan would encourage acts of kindness in her memory, including consideration of small donations to any local food pantry, the Colby & Gale Community Energy Fund, or the Massasoit Engine Co., each of which offers essential services and reflects the care and compassion she extended to others throughout her life.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

